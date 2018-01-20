Isaiah Thomas: Cavs Don't Trust Each Other, Celtics Tried Harder Defensively

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The Cleveland Cavaliers' defensive slide continued Saturday when they tied a franchise record by allowing 148 points in a loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder at Quicken Loans Arena, and Isaiah Thomas didn't mince words regarding his team's effort in the postgame locker room.

"In Boston we were a much better defensive team," Thomas said, according to Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz. "We tried harder. I don't think we trust each other right now."

Now 27-18 on the season, the Cavaliers are allowing a 29th-ranked 109.8 points per 100 possessions. The Sacramento Kings (110.2) are the only team that clocks in worse in defensive efficiency.

On top of that, Cleveland is 3-9 since Christmas Day and 1-5 over its past six games—with Saturday representing the club's most futile defensive effort during that stretch.

"I've never in my basketball life gave up 148 points, not even probably playing video games," LeBron James said, per Cleveland.com's Joe Vardon. "They got everything that they wanted. Inside, outside, they had it moving. Big (Steve) Adams is a monster. Russ controlled their whole tempo. Paul George started off hitting threes. Melo... They were all solid. We scored 124 and still lost by 20. A lot to break down."

The Cavaliers' next opportunity to bounce back will be Tuesday when they travel to AT&T Center for a showdown against a San Antonio Spurs team that ranks just 24th in offensive rating (102.9) since the start of the new year.

Stats courtesy of NBA.com.