Arsenal Transfer News: Arsene Wenger Talks Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Alexis Sanchez

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Arsene Wenger says Alexis Sanchez won't leave Arsenal for Manchester United unless the Gunners can complete a deal to bring Henrikh Mkhitaryan to north London from Old Trafford.

Speaking after Arsenal beat Crystal Palace 4-1 at home in the Premier League on Saturday, Wenger explained why he left Sanchez out of the squad, per BBC Sport: "He didn't play because you cannot drive up north and play football at the same time. Sanchez will only happen if Mkhitaryan comes. That's why it takes longer."

The Frenchman also said he expects a deal for Mkhitaryan to be concluded in the next 48 hours.

Wenger's confidence comes on the heels of reports terms have already been agreed for Mkhitaryan and Sanchez to swap clubs.

Gianluca Di Marzio of Sky Sport Italy noted earlier on Saturday how only the finishing touches are missing:

Meanwhile, the Guardian's Fabrizio Romano provided more details:

Going one step further, Simon Jones of MailOnline has reported Sanchez has completed his switch to United after the Red Devils agreed terms for Mkhitaryan to leave. According to Jones, the Gunners will receive a payment of £20 million, as well as Armenia international Mkhitaryan.

If these prove to be the terms, then Arsenal will have gotten an excellent deal with Sanchez out of contract in the summer.

While the Chile international is more talented than Mkhitaryan, the latter is no slouch. In fact, the 28-year-old is a supremely gifted player who may fit the Gunners' style more than he has United's.

Kirsty Wigglesworth/Associated Press

Arsenal have long been renowned for their attacking style under Wenger. By contrast, United boss Jose Mourinho often prefers a more pragmatic approach dedicated to defensive solidity and making efficient use of fewer chances on the break.

Those tactics demand forward players engage in defensive work, while Wenger's looser system lets them concentrate on attacking. The greater freedom should suit Mkhitaryan, who has been dropped from United's squad several times, while Sanchez's high-energy style will be perfect for Mourinho's demands.

For his part, Mourinho revealed after the Red Devils beat Burnley 1-0 at Turf Moor on Saturday that Sanchez's arrival was imminent, per BBC Sport's Simon Stone:

There had been doubts about Mkhitaryan's part in this deal after statement's made by his agent, Mino Raiola. David Ornstein of BBC Sport detailed Raiola's significance in the negotiations:

If a breakthrough has been achieved, both Arsenal and United can consider themselves fortunate. The Red Devils will have acquired a world-class match-winner who would immediately bring their squad on a par with the talent of leaders Manchester City.

As for the Gunners, Wenger would get a natural No. 10 sure to revive his career while surrounded by like-minded creative types such as Mesut Ozil, Jack Wilshere and Aaron Ramsey.