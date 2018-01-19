Tim Tebow Gets Major League Spring Training Invite from Mets

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 19, 2018

FILE - In April 6, 2017, file photo, Columbia Fireflies outfielder Tim Tebow smiles during a Class A minor league baseball game against the Augusta GreenJackets in Columbia, S.C. Tebow continues to grind in the minor league as he pursues his quest to play pro baseball at the highest level. After two months with the New York Mets Class A affiliate in Columbia, South Carolina, the former Heisman Trophy winner’s performance has been inconsistent and there remains no timetable for how long he will remain with the Fireflies.(AP Photo/Sean Rayford, File)
Sean Rayford/Associated Press

The next step in Tim Tebow's baseball journey came on Friday when it was announced he received an invite to Major League camp with the New York Mets for spring training. 

Per the Mets' official Twitter account, Tebow was one of nine players invited to MLB camp. 

Tebow signed a minor league contract with the Mets in September 2016, but he didn't receive an invite to MLB camp last year despite the wishes of then-manager Terry Collins.

"I will tell you if he’s not in our camp, I’ll get him over," Collins told reporters at the 2016 winter meetings. "I think he’s a name in Florida. He’s a star in Florida. He should be. I think it would be fun to have Tim come over. And certainly one thing about our players, they’re athletes, too. They’re fans, too. They would probably like to know how to run a quarterback sneak one day."

In his first full minor league season last year, Tebow hit .226/.309/.347 with eight home runs in 126 games between Low-A Columbia and High-A St. Lucie. 

By receiving an invite to major league camp, Tebow can compete for a spot on either the Mets' 25-man Opening Day roster or 40-man roster so he could be added to the MLB team due to injury or poor performance at any point in the season. 

Position players are scheduled to report to spring training by Feb. 17 before the Mets have their first full-squad workout two days later. 

Related

    Harper to Cubs Next Winter Hardly a Sure Thing

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Harper to Cubs Next Winter Hardly a Sure Thing

    Jon Heyman
    via FanRag Sports

    Gallo: Harper 'As Focused as I've Ever Seen Him'

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Gallo: Harper 'As Focused as I've Ever Seen Him'

    MLB
    via MLB

    Every MLB Team's Potential Breakout Star in 2018

    New York Mets logo
    New York Mets

    Every MLB Team's Potential Breakout Star in 2018

    Jacob Shafer
    via Bleacher Report

    From 98 Wins to 100-Loss Candidate in 2 Years

    MLB logo
    MLB

    From 98 Wins to 100-Loss Candidate in 2 Years

    Jacob Shafer
    via Bleacher Report