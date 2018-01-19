Tim Tebow Gets Major League Spring Training Invite from Mets

Sean Rayford/Associated Press

The next step in Tim Tebow's baseball journey came on Friday when it was announced he received an invite to Major League camp with the New York Mets for spring training.

Per the Mets' official Twitter account, Tebow was one of nine players invited to MLB camp.

Tebow signed a minor league contract with the Mets in September 2016, but he didn't receive an invite to MLB camp last year despite the wishes of then-manager Terry Collins.

"I will tell you if he’s not in our camp, I’ll get him over," Collins told reporters at the 2016 winter meetings. "I think he’s a name in Florida. He’s a star in Florida. He should be. I think it would be fun to have Tim come over. And certainly one thing about our players, they’re athletes, too. They’re fans, too. They would probably like to know how to run a quarterback sneak one day."

In his first full minor league season last year, Tebow hit .226/.309/.347 with eight home runs in 126 games between Low-A Columbia and High-A St. Lucie.

By receiving an invite to major league camp, Tebow can compete for a spot on either the Mets' 25-man Opening Day roster or 40-man roster so he could be added to the MLB team due to injury or poor performance at any point in the season.

Position players are scheduled to report to spring training by Feb. 17 before the Mets have their first full-squad workout two days later.