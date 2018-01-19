Le'Veon Bell Reportedly Skipped Most of Final Walkthrough Before Jaguars Game

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Fallout from the Pittsburgh Steelers' 45-42 playoff loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars last Sunday continues, as running back Le'Veon Bell reportedly missed the team's final walkthrough before the game.

Per Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Bell arrived at Pittsburgh's Saturday practice about five minutes before it ended.

Bouchette also noted Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin wants players and coaches to report into the locker room no later than two hours before kickoff for games, but Bell showed up "arrive much later than that" for the Jaguars game.

Problems behind the scenes were an issue for the Steelers last season.

Jason La Canfora of CBSSports.com reported in December that quarterback Ben Roethlisberger wanted a buffer between himself and offensive coordinator Todd Haley.

The Steelers announced on Wednesday that Haley's contract would not be renewed for the 2018 season.

Bell is scheduled to become a free agent this offseason after playing last season under the franchise tag for $12.1 million. The two-time All-Pro told ESPN.com's Jeremy Fowler he would consider retiring or sitting out next season if he receives the franchise tag again.

In 15 games last season, Bell ran for 1,291 yards, had 655 receiving yards and tallied 11 total touchdowns.