Hulk Hogan's Daughter Brooke Thinks He'd Win If He Ran for U.S. Senate

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 18, 2018

OAKLAND, CA - NOVEMBER 13: Hulk Hogan pumps of the Warriors fans before the start of an NBA basketball game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Golden State Warriors at ORACLE Arena on November 13, 2014 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Brooke Hogan has no doubt her father, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, would win a seat in the United States Senate if he were to run. 

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Brooke said "it's not a bad idea" if her father were to enter the political sphere before adding she doesn't think he will make that kind of career move. 

"I don't know if [he wants] that amount of work," she said. 

The topic was broached because Hulk previously told TMZ Sports that Roger Stone, a political consultant who served as an adviser to Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential election, has tried to convince the wrestling superstar to run against Rick Scott in the Florida Republican primary. 

Hulk did note he doesn't want to run, but "I would win" if he did. He also said people have also been calling him to see if he would run for mayor and governor. 

A six-time WWE champion, Hulk's last appearance for the company was at WrestleMania 31 in 2015 when he came out as part of the New World Order with Kevin Nash and Scott Hall to interfere in a match between Triple H and Sting. 

WWE terminated its contract with Hogan in July 2015 after a video tape that showed him making racist comments was made public. 

