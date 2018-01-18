Baker Mayfield Posts #GetMetoMiami on Dolphins WR Kenny Stills' Instagram

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistJanuary 18, 2018

Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield pulls back to throw a pass during the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game against Georgia Monday, Jan. 1, 2018, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

If Baker Mayfield's social media activity is any indication, he may have his sights set on a future in South Florida. 

After Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills went live on Instagram on Thursday evening, Mayfield appeared in the comments section and commented, "#GetMeToMiami," as BBC Radio 5's Simon Clancy documented: 

Mayfield's stock surged throughout 2017 when he completed 70.5 percent of his passes for 4,627 yards, 43 touchdowns and six interceptions en route to Heisman Trophy honors and a place in the draft's first-round conversation. 

However, Miami doesn't appear to be the most logical match at No. 11 overall. 

While the Dolphins experienced instability in 2017 with Jay Cutler serving as a stopgap solution under center, Ryan Tannehill—who's signed to a four-year, $77 million contractshould be healthy in time for the start of the 2018 season after tearing his ACL in August. 

Plus, Miami's front office has more pressing needs to address at running back, inside linebacker and offensive guard. 

In his most recent mock draft, Bleacher Report's Matt Miller had Mayfield projected to the Washington Redskins at No. 13 and Virginia Tech linebacker Tremaine Edmunds slotted to the Dolphins at 11. 

