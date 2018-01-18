Yasmany Tomas Arrested for Criminal Speeding After Allegedly Driving 105 MPH

Alex Gallardo/Associated Press

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Yasmany Tomas was reportedly arrested Thursday and charged with reckless driving and criminal speeding.

KTAR News reported the news, noting he was allegedly driving 105 mph but was not impaired.

KTAR News noted Arizona law says drivers can be arrested if they travel faster than 85 mph on any road. Drivers can have their license suspended for the reckless driving or criminal speeding charge, but the latter brings a maximum sentence of up to 30 days in jail and a $500 fine.

"We are very disappointed to learn of this news," a Diamondbacks spokesperson said, per KTAR News. "We are still gathering facts, and will refrain from further comment at this time as this is a pending legal matter."

On the field, Tomas impressed in 2016 and slashed .272/.313/.508 with 31 home runs and 83 RBI. However, he struggled with a core injury in 2017 and played just 47 games, slashing .241/.294/.464 with eight home runs and 32 RBI.

David Schoenfield of ESPN.com deemed the six-year, $68.5 million deal he signed in 2014 the worst contract investment on the Diamondbacks.