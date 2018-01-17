Mike Locksley Reportedly Will Be Named Alabama OC

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 17, 2018

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 09: Co-Offensive Coordinator/Wide Receivers Michael Locksley of the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game against the Clemson Tigers at Raymond James Stadium on January 9, 2017 in Tampa, Florida. The Clemson Tigers defeated The Alabama Crimson Tide 35 to 31. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)
Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Alabama is expected to promote Mike Locksley to offensive coordinator, according to Charlie Potter of 247Sports.

The coach was previously the co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach, but Brian Daboll was in charge of the offense and had play-calling duties. Last week, Daboll was named offensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills.

While Locksley was considered a top candidate to fill the open offensive coordinator job at Florida State, per ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, he will instead remain with the Crimson Tide. The Seminoles will reportedly hire Walt Bell from Maryland.

Locksley, 48, has spent the past two seasons with Alabama, first working as an offensive assistant in 2016. The team lost in the national championship last year before winning it all this season.

Prior to his time in Alabama, the coach had served as an offensive coordinator at Illinois from 2005-08 and Maryland from 2012-15. He struggled as a head coach in three years at New Mexico and on an interim basis at Maryland, totaling just a 3-31 career record, but this time he will have Nick Saban around to handle all the tough choices.

He is known as an elite recruiter and is very popular among the players, with running back Damien Harris among those calling for him to fill this role:

Although the team had reported interest in former Ole Miss head coach Hugh Freeze, the Tide will instead promote from within.

Related

    Report: Saban 'Really Pushing' for Hugh Freeze

    Alabama Crimson Tide Football logo
    Alabama Crimson Tide Football

    Report: Saban 'Really Pushing' for Hugh Freeze

    John Taylor
    via CollegeFootballTalk

    Collins Responds to Racist Videos from Alabama Student

    Alabama Crimson Tide Football logo
    Alabama Crimson Tide Football

    Collins Responds to Racist Videos from Alabama Student

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Which Teams Can Beat Out Bama for Top Class?

    Video Play Button
    College Football logo
    College Football

    Which Teams Can Beat Out Bama for Top Class?

    B/R Video
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Alabama Set to Hire New DBs Coach

    Alabama Crimson Tide Football logo
    Alabama Crimson Tide Football

    Report: Alabama Set to Hire New DBs Coach

    247sports
    via 247sports