Mike Locksley Reportedly Will Be Named Alabama OC

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Alabama is expected to promote Mike Locksley to offensive coordinator, according to Charlie Potter of 247Sports.

The coach was previously the co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach, but Brian Daboll was in charge of the offense and had play-calling duties. Last week, Daboll was named offensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills.

While Locksley was considered a top candidate to fill the open offensive coordinator job at Florida State, per ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, he will instead remain with the Crimson Tide. The Seminoles will reportedly hire Walt Bell from Maryland.

Locksley, 48, has spent the past two seasons with Alabama, first working as an offensive assistant in 2016. The team lost in the national championship last year before winning it all this season.

Prior to his time in Alabama, the coach had served as an offensive coordinator at Illinois from 2005-08 and Maryland from 2012-15. He struggled as a head coach in three years at New Mexico and on an interim basis at Maryland, totaling just a 3-31 career record, but this time he will have Nick Saban around to handle all the tough choices.

He is known as an elite recruiter and is very popular among the players, with running back Damien Harris among those calling for him to fill this role:

Although the team had reported interest in former Ole Miss head coach Hugh Freeze, the Tide will instead promote from within.