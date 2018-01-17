DeAndre Jordan Trade Rumors: Bucks Interested in Center, Not Front-Runners

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Milwaukee Bucks held the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference entering play Wednesday and reportedly have their eye on Los Angeles Clippers big man DeAndre Jordan as a potential trade target to bolster their playoff chances.

Gery Woelfel of the Journal Times reported the Bucks are "keenly interested" in trading for Jordan, although he granted they are not the front-runners.

This report comes after ESPN's Stephen A. Smith said during First Take (via Clevis Murray of NBC Boston) Jordan would prefer to be traded to the Houston Rockets. Elsewhere, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski told Outside The Lines Jordan wouldn't move the needle enough for the Cleveland Cavaliers to include the Brooklyn Nets' pick they own in any trade discussions.

While Jordan has been linked to other teams, the Clippers would also have to be willing to trade him. Unless there was a significant return of players who could help this season, doing so may signal an end to their chances at a deep playoff run even though they've won five games in a row.

They could choose to turn their attention toward the future if they determine they can't realistically compete with the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets, especially since trading the center would mean getting something in return before he potentially leaves. According to Spotrac, Jordan has a 2018 player option and can become a free agent after this season.

Jordan, who was an All-Star for the first time of his career last season and is a two-time member of an All-Defensive team, is averaging 11.8 points, 14.9 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game this season.

If Milwaukee acquired him, it would add another scoring option alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Eric Bledsoe. It would also provide a needed interior presence to bolster a defense that is 24th in the league in defensive rating, per NBA.com.