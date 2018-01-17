Report: Todd Haley Will Not Return as Steelers OC After Playoff Loss to Jaguars

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 17, 2018

PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 10: Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Todd Haley wears a shirt honoring Ryan Shazier #50 who was injured in a game last week in the first quarter during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Heinz Field on December 10, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)
Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Todd Haley's tenure as offensive coordinator for the Pittsburgh Steelers has reportedly come to an end following Sunday's 45-42 playoff loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Steelers are allowing Haley to leave now that his contract with the team has come to an end. 

Despite that the offense scored 42 points, Haley's play-calling during Pittsburgh's divisional round playoff game against the Jaguars left a lot to be desired. 

Trailing 14-0 in the first quarter, the Steelers ran a toss sweep with running back Le'Veon Bell on 4th-and-1 that Jacksonville stopped to force a turnover on downs. 

Down by seven in the third quarter and facing another 4th-and-1, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger threw a pass down the field to JuJu Smith-Schuster that Jaguars cornerback A.J. Bouye broke up. 

Haley's relationship with Roethlisberger has also come into question. Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported last month that Roethlisberger was trying to get other members of the Steelers' coaching staff to act as a buffer between himself and Haley during games. 

The Steelers hired Haley to run their offense in 2012. They have finished in the top 10 in scoring in each of the past four seasons. 

