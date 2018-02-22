Olympic 2018 Medal Count: Updated Country Tally After Thursday Morning

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

It was the biggest day yet for the United States at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, as its skiers, snowboarders and hockey players helped their country win five medals on Thursday.

Team USA took home two golds and three silvers, including the gold medal in women's hockey for the first time in 20 years thanks to an epic shootout victory over four-time defending Olympic champion Canada. After collecting only 12 during the first 10 days of competition, the United States has added nine medals in the past two days to jump up to fourth place on the medal table.

Norway remains on top, both in terms of gold medals and overall hardware, but there's a major battle for second brewing between the Germany, Canada and the Americans.

Medals were handed out in 10 different events, with 15 different countries earning at least one medal on Thursday.

Here's an updated look at the 2018 Winter Olympics medal table following Thursday morning's results:

Recap

A day after the men's hockey team lost to the Czech Republic in a shootout, eliminating it from medal contention, Team USA's women found themselves in a similar situation. Except this time the Americans came out on top, beating Canada 3-2 to win its first gold medal in the sport since 1998 in Nagano, Japan.

Forward Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson's deciding goal in the sixth round of the shootout, followed by goaltender Maggie Rooney's stop off a shot by Meghan Agosta, ended Canada's long reign in the sport. The Canadians had won the last four Olympic golds, with three of those coming against the Team USA.

The threat of high winds on Friday led officials to move up the women's combined event a day, doubling up the medals being handed out in alpine skiing along with the men's slalom. In both cases, notable competitors failed to finish the competition after missing gates in slalom events.

In the women's combined, that was American Lindsey Vonn, who led the field after the downhill portion but then did not finish the slalom in what was likely her final Olympic event. Teammate Mikaela Shiffrin earned the silver, bracketed by Switzerland's Michelle Gisin (gold) and Wendy Holdener (bronze).

The men's slalom was won by Sweden's Andre Myhrer, giving his country a sweep of the slalom golds after Frida Hansdotter won the women's event last week. Myhrer's victory came after Austria's Marcel Hirscher—who had already won gold in Pyeongchang in the giant slalom and combined—missed a gate in the first run, and giant slalom silver medalist Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway did the same in the second run.

Switzerland's Ramon Zenhaeusern got the silver and Austria's Michael Matt won bronze.

Elsewhere in the snow, American David Wise shook off crashes on his first two runs to win his second straight gold in the men's freestyle skiing halfpipe. His score of 97.2 edged out teammate Alex Ferreira, who got the silver, while New Zealand's Nico Porteous grabbed the bronze.

Team USA won another snowboarding medal, its sixth of these Games, when Jamie Anderson followed up her gold in the women's slopestyle with a silver in big air. She finished second to Austria's Anna Gasser while New Zealand's Zoi Sadowski-Synnott claimed bronze.

The final competition of Nordic combined, which mixes ski jumping and cross-country skiing, went the way the other events did: with Germany dominating.

The German team of Eric Frenzel, Vinzenz Geiger, Fabian Riessle and Johannes Rydzek beat Norway by nearly a minute in the 4x5-kilometer cross-country portion after starting six seconds behind bronze medalist Austria following the team large hill jumping was complete.

It was the third medal of 2018 for Frenzel, who won gold in the individual normal hill/10-kilometer and bronze in the individual large hill/10-kilometer that saw Ryzdek claim gold and Riessle silver.

Short-track speedskating also came to a close in Pyeongchang with three events, two of which featured record-setting times by the gold medalists. China's Wu Dajing set a world record in the men's 500-meter race, beating his own mark set earlier in a quarterfinal heat.

South Korea's Hwang Dae-heon and Lim Hyo-jun took the silver and bronze, respectively, giving the host country six short-track medals.

Suzanne Schulting of the Netherlands won the women's 1,000-meter race for her country's first-ever gold in that sport. The Dutch dominate traditional speedskating, with 41 gold medals, including six already in Pyeongchang.

Canadian Kim Boutin got the silver, her third medal of these Games to go with bronzes in the 500-meter and 1,500-meter races. And in the men's 5,000-meter relay, Hungary set an Olympic record for its first Winter Olympic medal since 1980 by edging out China and Canada.

And in biathlon, Belarus won the women's 4x6-kilometer relay by more than 10 seconds over Sweden, with France taking the bronze. Both of Belarus' gold medals in Pyeongchang have come in biathlon.

Also on Thursday were the semifinals in men's curling, with the United States pulling its second upset of a Canadian team in the same day. Team USA beat the three-time defending Olympic gold medalists 5-3, advancing to its first-ever gold medal match on Saturday against Sweden.

