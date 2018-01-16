Jey Uso Arrested for DWI in Texas After WWE Live Event

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jey Uso was reportedly arrested in Hidalgo, Texas, on Sunday for driving while intoxicated, Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet has reported.

Satin provided additional details:

"According to a rep for the arresting agency, Jey was pulled over around 1am for a traffic violation and the officer observed signs of intoxication. The wrestler was then administered a field sobriety test and it was determined that he was showing signs of being under the influence."

It's unclear if Jey took a breathalyzer test. WWE held a live event at State Farm Arena in Hidalgo on Sunday night. WWE would release a statement regarding the incident, via Mike Johnson of PW Insider, "Joshua Fatu is responsible for his own personal actions. We are investigating the matter and awaiting information from local law enforcement officials."

Jey and Jimmy Uso have flourished in the ring since WWE's brand extension in July 2016. They've been among the top performers on SmackDown Live and helped carry the show's tag team division.

Throughout the latter half of 2017, The Usos' feud with The New Day was one of the best storylines on WWE programming. The two teams put on such consistently strong matches the logical conclusion was to have them bury the hatchet, thus essentially turning The Usos into babyfaces in the process.

The Usos won back the SmackDown Live tag team titles at Hell in a Cell last October and haven't dropped them since, running their title reign to 99 days and counting.

Jimmy and Jey will put the belts on the line in a 2-out-of-3 Falls Match at the 2018 Royal Rumble against Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable.