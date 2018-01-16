FIFA 18 Ultimate Team: Kevin De Bruyne, N'Golo Kante, Luka Modric Named in TOTY

Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Real Madrid's Luka Modric, Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne and Chelsea's N'Golo Kante have been named in the three-man midfield in FIFA 18's Team of the Year.

EA Sports FIFA confirmed the selections on its Twitter feed on Tuesday, with the trio joining the attacking line of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Kane:

Modric and De Bruyne's overall ratings boost to 96 on their new cards, with Kante at 95.

The Chelsea midfielder was named as the PFA Player of the Year for 2016-17 after he played a huge role in the Blues' Premier League title win.

Kante is deservedly rated in the 90s in five categories (pace, passing, dribbling, defending and physicality), while his shooting is rated 87, a measure of his impressive all-round game.

Modric, meanwhile, was crucial as Real won a La Liga and UEFA Champions League double last season and, at 32, remains one of the most consistent midfielders in world football.

The Croatian's 99 rating for passing is indicative of just how effective he is at dictating play from the middle.

De Bruyne enjoyed a fantastic 2016-17 campaign for City, providing 18 assists in the Premier League, but he has been even more influential in the current campaign.

Along with David Silva, the Belgian has been the best player in arguably the best team in Europe and rightly boasts numbers in the high 90s for dribbling, shooting and passing.