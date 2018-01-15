Liverpool Transfer News: AC Milan Respond After Suso Rumours Emerge

MARCO BERTORELLO/Getty Images

AC Milan have hit back at rumours linking playmaker Suso with a return to Liverpool by issuing a statement saying the Spaniard will not be sold "even for €80 million."

Back in September, Suso penned a new deal at the San Siro to 2022, and Milan made it clear they do not foresee him leaving the club any time soon, no matter the fee, in a statement on their website (via Ben Gladwell of ESPN.co.uk): "Milan were very clear with Suso in the summer: We're not selling you even for €80 million. That was how the Spanish champion was convinced in September to sign a new contract in what was a very important operation for Milan."

The Italian club's statement was in response to a recent Tuttosport piece (via Gladwell) that reported Suso, 24, was eyeing a return to Anfield.



Suso joined Liverpool's youth ranks from Cadiz in 2010 but never succeeded in earning a regular spot in the senior squad—he made only 14 league appearances for the Reds, all in 2012-13.

After spending the 2013-14 campaign on loan at Almeria, he joined Milan in January 2015 and has since flourished with the Rossoneri.

Last term he contributed to 16 Serie A goals in 34 appearances, per WhoScored.com:

So far in the current campaign, he has netted five times in the Italian top flight and provided three assists.

A Spain international, Suso is a versatile attacking player capable of operating effectively as a winger on either flank, a central midfielder, No. 10 or even a striker.

As such, he could be a fine replacement for Philippe Coutinho at Liverpool following the Brazilian's recent departure to Barcelona in a deal worth £142 million.

Milan have made it clear, though, they are not willing to sell Suso, who will likely be crucial for Gennaro Gattuso's side as they aim to improve in the second half of the season.

The Italian giants have endured a miserable 2017-18 campaign so far. They spent £210 million back in the summer transfer window on a squad overhaul that was meant to see Milan return to the UEFA Champions League.

However, they are currently down in 11th place in Serie A, 12 points behind fourth-placed Lazio and 23 off table-topping Napoli.