Mike Mitchell Allegedly Taunted Jaguars Pregame: 'Ya'll Gonna Know My Name'

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

He who laughs last, laughs best, and Pittsburgh Steelers safety Mike Mitchell learned that the hard way following Sunday's 45-42 defeat to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"Y'all gonna know my name," Mitchell said outside the Jaguars locker room prior to the game, according to Newsday's Calvin Watkins.

That comment remained fresh in the mind of Jaguars safety Jalen Ramsey, per Sean Gentille of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette:

Mitchell was likely referring to a comment Ramsey made in the buildup to Sunday's game. Speaking to reporters in the locker room, Ramsey responded, "Who?" when Mitchell's name was brought up. The exchange begins at the 20-second mark of the video below from Jacksonville.com:

To some extent, Mitchell's trash talk encapsulated the theme of pride coming before the fall for Pittsburgh.

Back in November, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin discussed the Steelers' Week 15 matchup with the New England Patriots. He mentioned how the regular-season game was going to be important but that "the second one is really going to be big" if the Steelers held up their end of the bargain, seemingly alluding to a meeting in the AFC Conference Championship Game.

ESPN The Magazine's Seth Wickersham also thought the Steelers coaching staff was ill-equipped to handle a game in which the Steelers trailed almost the entire way:

In particular, Tomlin seemed to panic with 2:18 left in the fourth quarter after Le'Veon Bell's eight-yard touchdown run helped make it a 42-35 game. The Steelers went with an onside kick and failed to recover. That provided Jacksonville with a short field, and Josh Lambo's 45-yard field goal was the game's decisive score.

There's no question opposing teams and coaches won't underestimate the Jaguars anymore after they eliminated the AFC's No. 2 seed.