Cavs Players Reportedly Irked LeBron James Has Slowed Down Ball Movement

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 12, 2018

Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James plays against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Jim Mone/Associated Press

With three wins in their past 10 games, the Cleveland Cavaliers are reportedly upset with the pace LeBron James has them playing.     

On Friday, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com wrote some Cavaliers players "have grumbled that James has slowed the ball movement, holding on to the ball until he sees an 'assist' pass, rather than moving it quickly."

The Cavs have lost back-to-back games against the Minnesota Timberwolves and Toronto Raptors by a combined 62 points. James had just one assist in Thursday's 133-99 defeat to the Raptors at the Air Canada Centre. 

Head coach Tyronn Lue said after that game the Cavs need to get "everyone on the same page, and if guys have agendas, we've got to get rid of our agendas and play the right way," per Vardon.

James noted he doesn't have an agenda: "I just like playing ball the right way, getting guys involved and winning the game also."

Despite leading the Central Division by 3.5 games, the Cavaliers have been inconsistent to start the 2017-18 NBA season. They won 13 straight games after a 5-7 start but have gone .500 in their last 16 to sit at 26-15 halfway through the campaign.  

