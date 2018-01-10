Stephen Curry's Ankle Injury Not Serious, Steve Kerr Says

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors announced Stephen Curry would miss Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers at Oracle Arena because of an ankle injury, although the issue is not serious.

Head coach Steve Kerr said the point guard didn't need an MRI and was only sore, per Marc J. Spears of ESPN. Curry also said it wasn't serious and expects to be back Friday, per Chris Haynes of ESPN. He explained that returning is more of a mental hurdle.

The guard reportedly suffered the injury Wednesday morning after slipping during shootaround, per Mark Medina of the Mercury News.

General manager Bob Myers provided a full breakdown of what happened on 95.7 The Game, via Anthony Slater of The Athletic:

The primary concern is he sprained the same ankle earlier in the year, which cost him almost the entire month of December (11 games).

On Sunday, Golden State also announced Curry was dealing with soreness in his left knee.

The two-time NBA MVP has been great when on the court this year, averaging 27.9 points per game, which would be the second-highest season total of his career. His shooting also remains solid with marks of 41.4 percent from behind the arc and 92.6 percent from the free-throw line.

In his last five campaigns, Curry hasn't missed more than four regular-season games, but it appears the injury problems that plagued him at the start of his career have returned.

The team will hope the latest issue is as minor as the staff is letting on.