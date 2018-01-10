Kirk Cousins Would Reportedly 'Seriously Consider' Playing for Browns

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

Kirk Cousins is apparently not intimidated by the Cleveland Browns' quarterback graveyard.

During an appearance on 92.3 The Fan on Wednesday, Albert Breer of the MMQB reported Cousins would "seriously consider" the Browns if he hit free agency (h/t Kyle Kelly of Browns Wire).

Cousins, 29, could be an unrestricted free agent in March if he's unable to reach a contract agreement with Washington. He has played each of the last two seasons under the franchise tag, making the potential for a third tag seem unlikely.

Washington would have to pay Cousins $34.5 million under the franchise tag. The transition tag, which would require a $28 million salary, is also a possibility.

Washington coach Jay Gruden told Dan Steinberg of the Washington Post he does not want Cousins back on another one-year deal.

"I think something has to be done. I personally don't want to go through another one-year deal, and just [keep going] one year, one year," Gruden said. "I think you want to have a quarterback in here that's going to be here. And hopefully that is Kirk, and if not, we have to move on and do what we have to do as an organization.

"For the most part, the great quarterbacks are in the same system year in and year out, and are developing in that system. [Teams are] not holding our breath every March and April, waiting for the guy. But if that's the case, that's the case. But we like Kirk and his development. He's played well at times, without a doubt, proven that he's a good starting NFL quarterback."

Cousins threw for 4,093 yards and 27 touchdowns against 13 interceptions during the regular season. He saw his numbers markedly decline from his Pro Bowl campaign in 2016, with his QBR dropping more than 16 points. In December, Cousins completed just 56.7 percent of his passes and posted a 75.0 passer rating to complete a 7-9 season on a low note.

"When you're 7-9, you know it's hard to say, 'Wow, this guy really was outstanding,'" Gruden told reporters. "Kirk had his flashes where he was really good. From a consistent standpoint, over the course of 16 games, you know we're 7-9."

The Browns have started 27 different quarterbacks since coming back to the NFL in 1999. DeShone Kizer started 15 games in 2017, posting an NFL-low 60.5 quarterback rating and throwing an NFL-high 22 interceptions.