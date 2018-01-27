Mike Conley to Undergo Season-Ending Surgery on Heel Injury

Aaron Gash/Associated Press

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Mike Conley will miss the remainder of the season to undergo surgery on his left heel.

Per Michael Wallace of Grizzlies.com, general manager Chris Wallace told season ticket holders in an email Saturday that Conley needed surgery "to smooth a small bone protrusion" in his left heel.

Conley is expected to be healthy before the Grizzlies open training camp next season.

Conley already missed time this season with an Achilles injury and has had durability issues of late. He played 69 games in 2016-17, 56 games in 2015-16 and 70 games in 2014-15.

The injury problems have been a concern for the Grizzlies considering how important the Ohio State product is to what they do on a nightly basis. He is their backcourt leader and thrived last season, when he scored a career-high 20.5 points per game and dished out 6.3 assists a night while leading the team to the playoffs.

He has averaged just 17.1 points and 4.1 assists to go with a career-low 38.1 shooting percentage in 2017-18. The Grizzlies are 17-31.

Memphis will likely turn to Tyreke Evans, Mario Chalmers and Andrew Harrison to handle the ball while Conley is out.