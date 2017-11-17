Mike Conley Ruled Out at Least 2 Weeks with Achilles Injury

Aaron Gash/Associated Press

The Memphis Grizzlies announced Friday that point guard Mike Conley has been ruled out indefinitely with soreness in his left heel and Achilles.

According to the team's release, there is no timetable for Conley's return, and he will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

The Ohio State product dealt with an Achilles issue earlier in the season and has struggled to remain on the court at times the past few years. He played 69 games in 2016-17, 56 games in 2015-16 and 70 games in 2014-15.

When he is healthy, Conley is the floor general for the Grizzlies and one reason they have been a regular Western Conference playoff contender in recent campaigns. He can attack the lane off the bounce, find his teammates, stretch opposing defenses with his perimeter shooting and provide impressive defense against quicker guards.

He tallied a career-high 20.5 points per game last season while also dishing out 6.3 assists a night. Conley has followed up by averaging 17.1 points and 4.1 dimes per game this season.

Memphis will likely turn toward Mario Chalmers to handle the point guard duties while Conley is out. It also has the combination of Dillon Brooks and Andrew Harrison in the backcourt, who both figure to see more time until Conley returns to action.