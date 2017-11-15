Mike Conley Out vs. Pacers with Achilles Injury; Considered Day-to-Day

Joe Murphy/Getty Images

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Mike Conley will miss Wednesday's game against the Indiana Pacers as he continues to battle an Achilles injury, according to Grind City Media's Michael Wallace.

Head coach David Fizdale added Conley will be considered day-to-day moving forward.

Conley's encountered his fair share of injuries over the past few years, including Achilles soreness that forced him to miss the Grizzlies' 101-99 loss to the Orlando Magic on Nov. 1. That same injury nagged Conley when he was limited to 56 games during the 2015-16 campaign.

Through 12 games this season, Conley is averaging 17.1 points, 4.1 assists and 1.0 steals while shooting 38.1 percent from the field, including 31.2 percent from three.

The Grizzlies don't have another pick-and-roll tactician close to Conley's caliber on the roster, but they do have several seasoned playmakers who can help pick up the slack in his absence.

For now, Mario Chalmers and Andrew Harrison should operate as Memphis' primary point guards, with Tyreke Evans in line for a bump in playmaking responsibilities on the wing.