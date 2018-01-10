Heat Trade Rumors: Miami Has 'Zero Interest' in Moving Goran Dragic

Joel Auerbach/Associated Press

The Miami Heat, who are off to an impressive 23-17 start and occupy the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference, reportedly have "zero interest" in trading guard Goran Dragic.

Zach Lowe of ESPN.com reported the news Wednesday, noting the combination of Justise Winslow and Hassan Whiteside form the team's "best realistic trade package" if it wanted to make "a huge talent upgrade."

Lowe discussed the fact Miami is "deep in good players" but without the star power that would help it get over the hump come playoff time when facing the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics of the world.

Since the lack of a true go-to star limits the overall ceiling, Lowe noted fans should "expect Miami to be active" before the Feb. 8 trade deadline to bolster a group that is just 22nd in the league in offensive rating, per NBA.com.

Just don't look for Dragic to be involved in any of those potential moves, especially since Lowe granted he is the "closest" thing the Heat have to someone who can consistently draw double-teams and open up spacing on the offensive end.

While Dragic is a valuable piece, he hasn't been as dominant this season as he was in 2016-17.

The guard is averaging 16.9 points and 4.8 assists per game while shooting 43.4 percent from the field and 36.1 percent from three-point range. He tallied 20.3 points and 5.8 assists a night last season while drilling 47.5 percent of his field goals and 40.5 percent of his three-pointers.

However, he's scored 24 or more points in three of the last five games—which were all Heat victories—as a driving force behind the recent winning streak. If he continues to score at an elevated pace, Miami will have a go-to option even if it doesn't pull the trigger on any trades.