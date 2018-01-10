Carlo Ancelotti Rumoured as Possible Arsene Wenger Successor at Arsenal

Roberto Serra - Iguana Press/Getty Images

Carlo Ancelotti is reportedly being considered by Arsenal as a "serious candidate" to succeed Arsene Wenger if he leaves this summer.

According to James Olley of the Evening Standard, Wenger's position will come under review at the end of the season, and Arsenal believe the Italian has the "gravitas and experience" they're looking for to move the club on.

The Gunners have prepared for Wenger's succession by restructuring the club through the appointments of head of football relations Raul Sanllehi and Sven Mislintat, who will be in charge of recruitment.

As Olley noted, Ancelotti is accustomed to working under this more continental structure and so could be a good fit at the club.

The Italian has won league titles with Chelsea, Bayern Munich, AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain, as well as numerous cup competitions. He has also won three UEFA Champions League titles, two with Milan and another at Real Madrid.

His record came under scrutiny when he was sacked by Bayern earlier in the season, though, with The Independent's Miguel Delaney questioning his lack of domestic league titles:

So too did Jack Pitt-Brooke of the same outlet, but he believes Ancelotti would offer continuity at the Emirates Stadium:

Finding the balance between continuity and change is what makes replacing Wenger after over two decades at the club so difficult.

Ancelotti has brought success wherever he has managed, and there's little reason to think he could not replicate that at Arsenal in the form of silverware.

However, if the Gunners have ambitions of winning the Premier League title for the first time since 2004, he may not be the right choice.

The 58-year-old won the league with Chelsea in 2010, but he did so having inherited a squad that was already capable of challenging for it, whereas Arsenal will require a significant rebuild before they can realistically do so.

Arsenal's restructuring is a positive sign that aspects of that rebuild will be taken care of, though, and that they can avoid the kind of collapse Manchester United suffered post-Sir Alex Ferguson.