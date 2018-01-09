Mike Pettine Reportedly Expected to Replace Dom Capers as Packers DC

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers have reportedly found their new defensive coordinator.

On Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the Packers were "preparing to hire" Mike Pettine. Pettine served as the defensive coordinator for the New York Jets from 2009 through 2012 and the Buffalo Bills in 2013 and was the head coach of the Cleveland Browns in 2014 and 2015.

Green Bay parted ways with defensive coordinator Dom Capers after it missed the playoffs in 2017.

The Browns went just 10-22 under Pettine, and his time as a defensive coordinator in the AFC East was something of a mixed bag.

According to Pro Football Reference, the Jets finished first in the league in points and yards allowed in 2009 and sixth in points and third in yards allowed in 2010. However, Pettine's defenses finished 20th in the league in points allowed in each of the next three years, and the 2015 Browns were 29th in points allowed and 27th in yards allowed.

Green Bay needs a defensive turnaround after a 7-9 season. While quarterback Aaron Rodgers' injury was partially to blame, so was a unit that finished 26th in the NFL in points allowed (24.0 per game) and 22nd in yards allowed (348.9 per game).

The Packers figure to be on the short list of Super Bowl contenders when Rodgers is healthy, but they have won only one Lombardi Trophy since he became their primary quarterback in 2008. Inconsistency on the defensive side of the ball is a primary reason Rodgers—one of the best signal-callers in the league for much of his career—has just the one title.

It will be up to Pettine to change that.