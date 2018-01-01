Dom Capers Reportedly Fired as Packers DC After 9 Seasons with Team

Bob Leverone/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers have reportedly fired defensive coordinator Dom Capers following a 7-9 season, per Albert Breer of The MMQB.

Capers has been with the Packers since 2009, but the defense struggled mightily this season, finishing 22nd in the NFL in yards allowed and 26th in points allowed. The unit was in the bottom half of the league against both the run and the pass.

Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com added there will be more changes to the defensive staff.

The 67-year-old, who has spent eight years as a head coach in the NFL with the Panthers and Texans with just one winning season, got off to a great start to his tenure with the Packers. His teams in 2009 and 2010 ranked in the top 10 in both yards and points, improving a group that was 22nd in points allowed the year before arriving.

In 2010, Capers' defense allowed the second-fewest points in football on its way to bringing home a Super Bowl title.

Unfortunately, the unit has struggled since, failing to finish inside the top 10 in any of the last seven years. The group ranked 22nd in points allowed in each of the last two years, also ending this season just 24th in takeaways.

This is all despite the team using its first draft pick on a defensive player in each of the last six years.

While some of the Packers' problems can be blamed on Aaron Rodgers' injury, the defense isn't one of them.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network (via Zach Kruse of the Packers Wire) previously reported Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio could be a top candidate to replace Capers, although the team will likely consider several options before making a hire.