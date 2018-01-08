Steve Kerr Calls LaVar Ball the 'Kardashian of the NBA'

Harry How/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr labeled Big Baller Brand patriarch LaVar Ball the "Kardashian of the NBA" for his ability to remain relevant in the sports media landscape.

Kerr discussed his feelings toward Ball and what he sees as a general shift in how sports are covered during a press conference with reporters Monday. Radio station 95.7 The Game shared Kerr's full comments:

The San Francisco Chronicle's Connor Letourneau transcribed Kerr's monologue:

Ball has been in the spotlight for a while now, and he has largely succeeded in not only elevating Big Baller Brand but the also the Ball family as a whole.

Ball may have done serious harm, though, when he publicly undermined Los Angeles Lakers head coach Luke Walton. Speaking to ESPN.com's Jeff Goodman, Ball said some Lakers players have given up on Walton:

"That's a good team. Nobody wants to play for him. I can see it. No high-fives when they come out of the game. People don't know why they're in the game. He's too young. He's too young. ... He ain't connecting with them anymore. You can look at every player, he's not connecting with not one player."

Shortly after Ball's comments made the rounds, AmicoHoops' Sam Amico reported "several NBA coaches" were considering asking their teams to revoke the credentials of media members who allow Ball to go on the record.

Dallas Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle spoke specifically about how he believes ESPN giving Ball a platform "erodes trust" NBA coaches have when interacting with the company in one form or another, per ESPN.com's Tim MacMahon.

"I'm saying that they should look at their sources and do a better job of determining whether they have any merit or any validity," Carlisle said. "Or are they just blowhard loudmouths? That's what I'm saying. You got that?"

Detroit Pistons head coach Stan Van Gundy also called Goodman's report a "cheap shot" and "showed total disrespect" toward Walton, per the Detroit Free Press' Vince Ellis.

According to Ellis, Van Gundy also penned an email to NBA commissioner Adam Silver and the National Basketball Players Association in which he said he'd consider ignoring league guidelines regarding how much access he's supposed to provide to television partners such as ESPN.