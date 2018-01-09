Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama Stun Georgia in OT to Win 2018 CFP Championship

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 9, 2018

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 08: Tua Tagovailoa #13 of the Alabama Crimson Tide throws a pass during the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs in the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 8, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

The Alabama Crimson Tide collected their fifth national title in nine years after defeating the Georgia Bulldogs 26-23 in the College Football Playoff National Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Monday night. 

Tua Tagovailoa hit DeVonta Smith for a 41-yard touchdown in overtime to give Alabama the victory. ESPN shared a replay of the game-winning score:

Andy Pappanastos missed a 36-yard field goal as time expired in regulation that would've given Alabama the win. According to ESPN Stats & Info, the senior had made all 13 of his previous attempts from within that distance.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

     

