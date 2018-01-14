WWE Royal Rumble 2018: Biggest Dark Horses to Watch for in Battle Royal

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

As WWE Royal Rumble 2018 draws closer, fans continue to speculate about which Superstar will emerge victorious in the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches and punch their tickets to WrestleMania 34 for championship contests of their choosing.

The inaugural women's Rumble is bound to be won by the undefeated Asuka, but the outcome of the men's Battle Royal isn't as obvious this year as it has been in the past. Sure, names such as Shinsuke Nakamura, Roman Reigns and John Cena are among the favorites, but nothing is set in stone when it comes to the Rumble.

There are many more wrestlers from both brands who could defy the odds and win the 2018 Royal Rumble. These men should be considered the dark horses of the bout, as they may not be the most likely choices to come out on top but should not be counted out.

The Royal Rumble pay-per-view, which will celebrate its 30th anniversary in 2018, is known to be one of the most unpredictable events on the WWE calendar. This year's installment will be no exception, so it would be wise of fans to expect the unexpected when it comes to the men's namesake Battle Royal.

Nakamura, Reigns and Cena are all logical choices for potential Rumble winners, but who else has a fighting chance of etching their names into the record books and eliminating the competition en route to WrestleMania?