NFL Investigating Panthers' Use of Concussion Protocol for Cam Newton vs. Saints

Butch Dill/Associated Press

The NFL is reportedly investigating the Carolina Panthers' use of the concussion protocol for quarterback Cam Newton.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the news Monday, noting the league is looking into whether Newton could jog off the field on his own during Carolina's 31-26 loss to the New Orleans Saints in an NFC Wild Card Game on Sunday.

Rapoport said Newton should have been taken to the locker room if he couldn't, though Rapoport granted the Panthers believed Newton went to the sideline after he was poked in the eye to allow Derek Anderson more time to warm up:

Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk added context to what the league sees as the proper steps to be taken when using the concussion protocol:

However, Carolina announced during the game Newton was evaluated for and cleared of a concussion after he was hit by Saints defensive lineman David Onyemata.

Though Newton went to the ground on his way to the sideline, he said it was because of an eye injury and not a head issue, per NFL Network's Tiffany Blackmon: "I know it was a precautionary concussion protocol thing that happened, but it wasn't my head, it was my eye."

Anderson entered the game for one play, a third-down incompletion, but Newton returned on the next drive. He led a touchdown march that got the Panthers within one score, but their next and final possession ended with a turnover on downs.

If the NFL punishes Carolina for failing to properly use the concussion protocol, it won't be the first time it took such action this season. It previously fined the Seattle Seahawks $100,000 for not properly utilizing the protocol after quarterback Russell Wilson was hit during a Week 10 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

The coaching and medical staffs for Seattle were also required to attend additional training.