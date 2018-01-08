Odell Beckham Jr. Tells Eli Apple Not to Waste His Time on Haters on Twitter

Harry How/Getty Images

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. offered some advice for teammate Eli Apple, suggesting the cornerback not waste his time with people on Twitter because he is "better than that":

Apple had multiple messages for people who reached out to him on Twitter, seemingly prompting the Beckham response:

However, he also took note of the advice from his teammate:

Apple made headlines this year for issues off the field, as the Giants suspended him for their Week 17 contest against Washington for conduct detrimental to the team. Beckham suffered a season-ending ankle injury and didn't appear in a game after Oct. 8.

According to Art Stapleton of The Record, the suspension occurred after "Apple took issue with being asked to take the field with scout team. Also had words with Giants CB coach Tim Walton."

The cornerback also broke league rules by tweeting from the sideline. Safety Landon Collins called him "a cancer," though he apologized on Twitter.

Apple showed enough in college at Ohio State for the Giants to select him 10th overall in 2016. He played 14 games as a rookie for the 11-5 Giants. However, he played just 11 games in 2017, and the G-Men went 3-13.

Apple is still only 22, and new Giants general manager Dave Gettleman said, "I told him he's got a clean slate for me," per Steve Serby of the New York Post.