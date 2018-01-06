Draymond Green Says Battles with NBA Referees Are 'Personal'

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green said Saturday that he believes there is some bias involved when it comes to the way he is officiated.

In an interview with The Athletic's Anthony Slater (h/t NBC Sports Bay Area), Green believes something needs to change when it comes to his battles with officials: "It's bad. It's horrible. It's really bad. I don't know why it is. But I think it's ridiculous. It's ruining the game. It should be one of, if not the main priority, to be solved. It definitely should."

He expanded on that by suggesting some officials may be out to get him at times because of his reputation: "A lot of it is personal. When you give someone so much authority and they make it me against you, you can't overcome that."

Green leads the NBA with 11 technical fouls this season, and he is five techs away from incurring a one-game suspension.

Green was called for a technical foul during the first quarter of Saturday's 121-105 win over the Los Angeles Clippers after arguing a call.

He now has 57 technical fouls over the course of his six-year NBA career.

The biggest came during the 2016 NBA Finals, as he was suspended for a game, and the Cleveland Cavaliers ended up overcoming a 3-1 series deficit to win the championship.

In terms of how to change the way he is officiated, Green suggested bringing in some fresh referees: "They can get a new crop [of referees], a whole new crop. Too many personal things going on. Too much me against you. It just don't work that way."

The two-time All-Star and reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year is enjoying another banner season for the Warriors.

In 33 games, Green is averaging 10.5 points, 7.7 rebounds, 7.6 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per contest.