Cavaliers Trade Rumors: DeAndre Jordan Trade Hinges on Nets Draft Pick

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

If the Cleveland Cavaliers are going to acquire center DeAndre Jordan from the Los Angeles Clippers, L.A. is reportedly seeking the Brooklyn Nets' 2018 first-round draft pick in the deal, according to Terry Pluto of the Plain Dealer.

Pluto added that the Cavs aren't planning on trading the pick, which they acquired from the Boston Celtics in the Kyrie Irving deal.

In addition to the pick, Pluto wrote that Cleveland would have to trade bigs Tristan Thompson and Channing Frye to the Clippers in order to make the salaries match.

Per Spotrac, Jordan is making over $22 million this season and will make over $24 million next season if he exercises his player option.

Spotrac lists Thompson at a salary of $16.4 million for 2017-18 and Frye at $7.4 million. While Frye is in the final year of his deal, Thompson has two remaining beyond the current campaign.

The 29-year-old Jordan is enjoying a big statistical season and may be well on his way to his second consecutive All-Star nod.

In addition to his 11.5 points, he is averaging a career-high 15.2 rebounds per game and shooting 65.7 percent from the field.

While the two-time All-Defensive First Team selection is best known as a terror on the boards, he is also an efficient offensive player who has led the NBA in field-goal percentage in each of the past five seasons.

The 26-year-old Thompson has long been Cleveland's best rebounder, but his numbers have slipped significantly this season.

He has appeared in just 18 games because of injury and is averaging only 4.9 points and 5.3 rebounds per contest, both of which are career lows.

If Cleveland could swing a trade for Jordan, it would add another stud to an All-Star-laden roster that already includes LeBron James, Kevin Love, Isaiah Thomas and Dwyane Wade.

The Cavs have had an up-and-down season, and are currently third in the Eastern Conference with a 25-13 record.

They didn't have Thomas until recently because of a hip injury, though, and adding Jordan is a move that could take them to another level.

Defense is Cleveland's biggest deficiency this season, as it is 21st in the NBA, allowing 107.2 points per game. It may be the favorite to represent the Eastern Conference in the NBA Finals even without Jordan, but with the Celtics leading the way, the Cavaliers may need to make an impact move to maintain their top spot.