Tom Brady, Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft Power Dynamic Outlined in ESPN Report

Jim Rogash/Getty Images

ESPN's Seth Wickersham released a report Friday detailing potential behind-the-scenes issues between New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, head coach Bill Belichick and owner Robert Kraft.

Wickersham wrote that the dynamic between the three has changed this season, and those close to the situation he has talked to said they have had some "serious disagreements."

"They differ on Brady's trainer, body coach and business partner Alex Guerrero; over the team's long-term plans at quarterback; over Belichick's bracing coaching style; and most of all, over who will be the last man standing. Those interviewed describe a palpable sense in the building that this might be the last year together for this group."

Despite the reported issues, the Pats went 13-3 during the regular season, earned the No. 1 seed in the AFC and enter the playoffs as the odds-on favorites to win the Super Bowl.

Perhaps the biggest point of contention this season between Belichick and Brady was the change in roles for Guerrero.

The co-founder of the TB12 Sports Therapy Center along with Brady, Guerrero had previously been allowed on the sidelines for games, on team flights and in the team facility, but Belichick took away those privileges.

Per Wickersham, some players on the team said they felt pressured to receive treatment from Guerrero rather than the Pats' medical staff, which led to Belichick's decision.

Wickersham also described the events leading up to Belichick's trade of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to the San Francisco 49ers for a 2018 second-round pick.

Brady reportedly discussed his desire to remain New England's quarterback for many years to come with Belichick and Kraft, but Belichick wanted to have Garoppolo as an option rather than fully committing to a 40-year-old quarterback moving forward.

Even so, Belichick shipped Garoppolo to the Niners, which reportedly put Brady in a jubilant mood since he knew he was once again the only game in town.

The relationship between Belichick and Brady has reportedly declined since last season when Belichick ripped a poor performance from Brady in a playoff win over the Houston Texans.

Wickersham wrote that while Brady has always been fine with taking criticism, Belichick's negativity has begun to wear on him.

Although nothing has been said publicly, some of those who Wickersham spoke with believe this could potentially be Belichick's final season.

Like Brady on the field, Belichick has led the Pats to unprecedented success with a 214-74 regular-season record over 18 seasons, along with five Super Bowl titles.

New England will go for two in a row and six overall during this postseason, but those in the know told Wickersham there is a different feel this time around.