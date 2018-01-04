Tom Brady Reportedly Forced Jimmy Garoppolo Trade; Patriots Involved in Rift

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistJanuary 4, 2018

FOXBORO, MA - AUGUST 31: Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots and Tom Brady #12 chat before a preseason game with the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium on August 31, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)
Jim Rogash/Getty Images

ESPN.com is reportedly preparing to publish a piece by Seth Wickersham on Friday that will detail a rift between New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, quarterback Tom Brady and head coach Bill Belichick

According to Boston Sports Media Watch's Bruce Allen, the article focuses on "a power struggle among the trio as to who deserves the most credit for the dynasty."

Allen added the article claims "the rift is so severe many Patriots feel this is the last year together for the trio" and that Brady "went to Kraft to force Belichick to trade" Jimmy Garoppolo. 

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio confirmed a story will be published Friday but cited a source who said "the ESPN report will not contend that Brady tried to force a trade."

There have been rumblings of discord between Brady and Belichick throughout the 2017 season stemming from Belichick's decision to ban Brady's trainer and business partner, Alex Guerrero, from boarding the team plane or standing on the sideline, per the Boston Globe's Bob Hohler. Guerrero is also reportedly no longer allowed to work with Patriots players other than Brady. 

According to Hohler, those decisions have "created some friction in Foxborough." 

Belichick has since declined to address the details of the report. 

"Yeah, this is another one with no sources, right? Yup," Belichick said, per NESN's Doug Kyed. "I'm not gonna get into that. Yeah, because (the sources are) not mentioned."

The Patriots, who clinched the AFC's No. 1 seed after going 13-3, are aiming to repeat as Super Bowl champions and capture the franchise's sixth Vince Lombardi Trophy with Brady and Belichick at the helm. 

