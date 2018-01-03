Alabama LB Anfernee Jennings Underwent Knee Surgery, Out vs. Georgia

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Alabama Crimson Tide outside linebacker Anfernee Jennings announced he would miss Monday night's national championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs after undergoing knee surgery:

He injured his knee during Alabama's 24-6 win over Clemson in Monday's Sugar Bowl.

The Crimson Tide have had a difficult time keeping their linebackers healthy this season. As Alex Scarborough of ESPN.com wrote, "Dylan Moses and Shaun Dion Hamilton are both currently out with a season-ending knee injuries, and Mack Wilson, Terrell Lewis and Christian Miller all missed significant time throughout the past year."

Jennings' injury means Lewis and Miller should see significant time at outside linebacker Monday. His loss will be felt, however. Jennings accumulated five tackles (three for loss) and a sack against Clemson, playing a major factor in Alabama's defensive dominance.

"He had a fantastic game," Tide head coach Nick Saban said of Jennings after the contest, per Marq Burnett of SEC Country. "I think everybody was responsible for this victory because everybody took ownership for it. Everybody took ownership for their role, whether it was a kickoff cover team or the defense. But Jennings certainly played an outstanding game."

Alabama's linebacker play was a strength in general Monday, as Wilson also notched six tackles and returned an interception for a touchdown and Rashaan Evans posted nine tackles and a sack. Once again, the defense will feature that depleted unit in the wake of another injury to a key contributor, this time with a title on the line.