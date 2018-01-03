Jets' Acting Owner Christopher Johnson: 'No Mandate' to Make Playoffs in 2018

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

New York Jets chairman Christopher Johnson said general manager Mike Maccagnan and head coach Todd Bowles won't be judged solely on whether the team makes the playoffs in 2018.

Connor Hughes of NJ Advance Media passed along comments the Jets' acting owner made Tuesday about the organization's outlook following a 5-11 campaign.

"I have no mandate," Johnson said. "Believe me, I want to get to the playoffs. I want to build a team with Mike and Todd that can compete for the playoffs every year. That can't happen fast enough. But there's no mandate."

Johnson is handling the franchise's day-to-day operations while his brother, team owner Woody Johnson, serves as United States ambassador to the United Kingdom.

He said the fans' patience during the team's rough stretch, which has featured seven straight playoff-less seasons, will be rewarded at the end of its current rebuilding efforts.

"I know that we have given them a lot more pain than glory recently," Johnson said. "It's been a long time since we've had proper glory. I think that they understand that I'm trying to set this team up for glory. I think we'll get there. I really do."

The Jets entered the 2017 season with low expectations after stripping the roster of several veteran players, including Darrelle Revis, Brandon Marshall, Nick Mangold and Sheldon Richardson.

A three-game winning streak following an 0-2 start provided a glimmer of hope, but New York lost its next three and nine of its last 11.

The biggest focus moving forward should be finding a franchise quarterback.

It's a void the front office will likely attempt to fill with the sixth overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft thanks to what's expected to become a deep QB class. It will likely include Josh Rosen (UCLA), Sam Darnold (USC), Baker Mayfield (Oklahoma), Josh Allen (Wyoming) and Lamar Jackson (Louisville).