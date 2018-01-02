Raiders Coaching Staff Reportedly Turned on Derek Carr During Loss vs. Chiefs

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

Derek Carr was a Pro Bowler in 2015 and 2016, but he apparently lost the support of his coaching staff this season.

Oakland Raiders broadcaster Greg Papa explained on his radio show Tuesday that the coaches ripped the quarterback during a team meeting after Week 14.

"This coaching staff turned on Derek Carr as well," Papa said, via Karl Buscheck of 95.7 The Game. "After the Kansas City game they called him out in front of a whole team meeting. It wasn’t just the offense or the quarterbacks, [or] a segment of the team. It was the whole team. And they ripped him in front of everybody and Derek’s a prideful guy."

Carr had two interceptions in the 26-15 loss to the Chiefs, which became the beginning of the end for the Raiders season. Oakland lost its final four games to drop to 6-10, averaging just 13 points scored per game in this stretch.

The 26-year-old quarterback—who signed a five-year, $125 million contract extension in the offseason—produced an 86.4 rating this year after finishing with a 96.7 mark last season.

Oakland fired head coach Jack Del Rio and is expected to replace him with ESPN announcer Jon Gruden, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Raiders finished in the top 10 in points scored three times in four years with Grudenat the helm from 1998 to 2001, so they will hope he can get the most out of Carr in 2018 and beyond.