Andy Dalton Foundation Raises over $100K from Bills Fans After Bengals Win

Grateful Buffalo Bills fans helped raise over $100,000 for the Andy & Jordan Dalton Foundation to thank the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback for helping end their nearly two-decade postseason drought.

The foundation announced it had eclipsed the $100,000 mark Tuesday morning and set a $150,000 goal.

Buffalo fans began donating to Dalton's charity Sunday after he led a game-winning drive to propel the Bengals to a win over the Baltimore Ravens, thus sending the Bills to the playoffs.

"I know just from my Twitter," Dalton told Bucky Gleason of the Buffalo News on Monday. "You would think I played for the Bills, the way the reaction was from my Twitter. I know there are a lot of appreciative people out there after we won yesterday."

The Bills had not made the playoffs since the 1999 season—the longest drought in major professional sports. Cincinnati finished 7-9 and out of the playoffs, so its role was only that of spoiler to rival Baltimore—and savior to Buffalo fans everywhere.

"Obviously, we would like to be in the playoffs," Dalton said. "But to see the satisfaction of a different fanbase for us getting the win, I still think that's pretty cool. But, yeah, just what we were able to do, and the drama with the way it happened, the fourth-down play, it just adds to the story."

Buffalo will travel to Jacksonville to face the Jaguars on Sunday. The Jags are making their first playoff appearance since the 2007 season and hosting their first playoff game since the 1999 season.