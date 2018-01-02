Lionel Messi Says He Needs to Improve on Penalties, Talks Retirement

TF-Images/Getty Images

Lionel Messi has admitted he still needs to improve as a penalty taker before he can be considered the "perfect" player, per an interview with Blic (h/t Goal's Harry Sherlock).

Barcelona's prolific No. 10 also ruled out becoming a manager once he retires from playing, preferring instead to focus on his family life.

"I have to practice them more," he added.

For a goalscorer as gifted as any to ever grace the game, Messi has endured high-profile struggles from the spot. The most notable came during the 2016 Copa America final between Argentina and Chile, when Messi missed a penalty in the shootout as La Albiceleste lost.

A year earlier, he was denied by then-Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart during a UEFA Champions League last-16 tie, which Barca ultimately won 3-1 on aggregate.

Messi also missed a penalty during the Blaugrana's 4-0 win over Deportivo La Coruna in La Liga in mid-December.

Even so, Barca ended the year nine points clear at the top of the table and 14 ahead of arch rivals Real Madrid, whom the leaders beat 3-0 away in December thanks to another Messi masterclass.

Goal's Ben Hayward summed up Messi's dominance against Los Blancos:

Meanwhile, regardless of his struggles from the spot, Spanish football writer Andy West still thinks Messi knows no equal in the game:

The Argentina international also told Blic (h/t Sherlock) of his plans for life after his playing career: "I will probably not be a coach after I retire, but there is enough time, I can still change my mind."

Instead, Messi seeks more time with his family away from the pitch, particularly since he admitted it is difficult to enjoy such time when he's in the spotlight: "I live a perfectly normal family life. Yes, sometimes I wish I could take my family for a walk without fans stopping me at every step. It feels incredible to be a parent, a father, it is one of the best things that ever happened to me."

The day Messi retires will be a sad one for football. The 30-year-old has wowed supporters with his outrageous skills and carried Barca to new heights, winning the Champions league four times.

Messi may feel he needs to improve from the spot, and some will argue he needs to win a major international trophy, but few would dispute he's one of the greatest to ever play.