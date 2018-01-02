Max Allegri Has Not Asked Juventus to Sign Emre Can Amid Liverpool Rumours

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Juventus manager Max Allegri has revealed he has not asked the Bianconeri to sign Liverpool's Emre Can in January, but the club are nevertheless reportedly hoping to recruit him.

According to Calciomercato's Lorenzo Bettoni, he said: "Emre Can? I've asked nothing to the club. We have an important squad. It is important not to lower the quality of the team and remain focused on our targets."

Italian outlet Tuttosport (h/t MailOnline's Jonathan Spencer) reported the Serie A giants are hoping to sign Can in January, as opposed to negotiating a pre-contract agreement that will see him join in the summer for free when his Anfield deal expires.

The 23-year-old has developed into one of the Reds' top midfield options during his time at Anfield, particularly impressing since the start of last season.

He capped a strong campaign last year by scoring the Premier League's Goal of the Season.

The German has contributed four goals and three assists in this campaign and has been among the Reds' top performers over the busy festive period.

The Guardian's Sachin Nakrani was impressed with the midfielder during Liverpool's 2-1 win over Leicester City on Saturday:

Anfield HQ's Ben Webb also hailed him on Monday for his part in Liverpool's win over Burnley by the same scoreline:

Can would be a strong acquisition for Juventus, and he'd be even better if he were to cost nothing.

Juve are facing stiff competition from Napoli in Serie A, though, while "a host of European clubs" are interested in Can's signature, according to Spencer.

As such, making a move to secure him immediately and have him available for the run-in could boost their prospects for the second half of the campaign.

As for Liverpool, it could represent their last chance to get a fee for his services, even if that's not likely to be a lot.