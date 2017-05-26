Emre Can Bicycle Kick Wins 2016/17 Carling Goal of the Season vs. Watford

ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

Liverpool's Emre Can won the Carling Goal of the Season award on Friday after his wonderful bicycle kick against Watford in the Premier League was picked as the best of the bunch.

The Premier League announced the news via Instagram:

Can scored his stunning strike on May 1, the only goal in a 1-0 win for the Reds that proved pivotal in the race to secure a top-four finish and a ticket for next year's UEFA Champions League. Liverpool finished the season one point ahead of Arsenal.

The Germany international beat out a whole host of top contenders, including Eden Hazard's beautiful run-and-finish against Arsenal and Henrikh Mkhitaryan's scorpion kick against Sunderland.

Arsenal's Olivier Giroud didn't even make the shortlist with his scorpion kick―the list of contenders was that deep. Here's a look at the nominees, via the Premier League's official Twitter account:

Can was understandably ecstatic after he bagged his sensational goal, telling Sky Sports (via ESPN FC): "I have never scored a goal like that—maybe when I was younger. That is the best goal I've ever scored. I saw the space, and I ran behind, and my first thought was that I wanted to head it, then I didn't think too much."