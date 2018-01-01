Brian Gionta, Chris Bourque Headline 2018 USA Olympic Hockey Team Roster

TF-Images/Getty Images

During the second intermission of the NHL Winter Classic on Monday, Team USA announced its men's ice hockey roster for the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Longtime NHL forward Brian Gionta will captain the team, which will feature no players with current NHL contracts due to the league's decision to end its Olympic participation.

According to USA Hockey's official website, forward Chris Bourque and defenseman James Wisniewski are among the other notable names on the roster.

Here is a rundown of the full roster thus far:

Mark Arcobello (F)

Chad Billins (D)

Jonathon Blum (D)

Will Borgen (D)

Chris Bourque (F)

Bobby Butler (F)

Ryan Donato (F)

Brian Gionta (F)

Matt Gilroy (D)

Jordan Greenway (F)

Ryan Gunderson (D)

Chad Kolarik (F)

Broc Little (F)

John McCarthy (F)

Brian O'Neill (F)

Garrett Roe (F)

Bobby Sanguinetti (D)

Jim Slater (F)

Ryan Stoa (F)

Troy Terry (F)

Noah Welch (D)

James Wisniewski (D)

Ryan Zapolski (G)

The roster is a mix of former NHL players currently playing in Europe or on minor league contracts in the AHL along with collegiate players who have yet to sign an NHL contract.

Gionta is by far the most successful and experienced member of the group. The 38-year-old played for the Buffalo Sabres last season but is without a team in 2017-18.

In 1,006 career NHL regular-season games, Gionta scored 289 goals and registered 299 assists for 588 points.

He scored 20 or more goals in a season on seven occasions and won a Stanley Cup with the New Jersey Devils in 2002-03.

Gionta also played for the United States Olympic team in the 2006 Winter Games.

Bourque is the son of Hall of Fame defenseman Ray Bourque. The younger Bourque has played 51 NHL games with the Washington Capitals, Pittsburgh Penguins and Boston Bruins and is currently a member of the AHL's Hershey Bears.

Wisniewski spent 552 games in the NHL with the Chicago Blackhawks, Anaheim Ducks, New York Islanders, Montreal Canadiens, Columbus Blue Jackets and Carolina Hurricanes, racking up 274 points. He currently plays for Kassel in the German DEL-2.

Another notable is Boston University forward Jordan Greenway, who was selected in the second round of the 2015 NHL draft by the Minnesota Wild.

The 2018 Winter Olympics will begin on Feb. 9 and run through Feb. 25 in Pyeongchang.

Team USA finished fourth in men's hockey at the 2014 Winter Games, and although it took silver in 2010, it has not won gold since the Miracle on Ice team of 1980.