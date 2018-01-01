Drew Stanton Reportedly Played with Fully Torn ACL This Season

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 1, 2018

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Drew Stanton passes against the Seattle Seahawks in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Drew Stanton reportedly played the 2017 season with a torn ACL in his knee.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Stanton had been playing with "a thread" of an ACL for years before it finally gave out.

Rapoport added Stanton is not planning to have surgery because he's learned how to manage the situation.

Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald said after the team's Week 17 win over the Seattle Seahawks that Stanton played the final two weeks of the season with a torn ACL:

Stanton missed five games with a sprained right knee suffered in Week 10 against the Seahawks. He was replaced by Blaine Gabbert until he returned against the New York Giants in Week 16.

Stanton previously sprained the MCL in his right knee late in the 2014 season.

In four starts this season, Stanton threw for 828 yards and six touchdowns with four interceptions. The Cardinals went 3-1 with him under center.

The 33-year-old is scheduled to become a free agent this offseason. He has been with the Cardinals for the past four years.

