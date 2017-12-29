Yankees Rumors: Yu Darvish to Be 'Seriously Considered' by New York

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The New York Yankees are reportedly seriously considering signing free-agent starting pitcher Yu Darvish, according to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports.

Heyman added that the Yanks are considering several options at starting pitcher and noted they and others are seemingly waiting for Darvish's price to drop before moving forward.

Along with Darvish, the Yankees are reportedly looking at free-agent pitcher Alex Cobb, and they have kicked the tires on acquiring Gerrit Cole of the Pittsburgh Pirates, Chris Archer of the Tampa Bay Rays and Michael Fulmer of the Detroit Tigers.

Heyman noted Cole may be the most sensible option but also said little progress has been made on that front.

The biggest hurdle between the Yankees and Darvish may be their ability to sign him while still remaining under the luxury tax threshold.

Per Heyman, New York can perhaps move center fielder Jacoby Ellsbury.

The 31-year-old Darvish is a four-time All-Star who split last season between the Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Dodgers.

He went 10-12 with a 3.86 ERA and 209 strikeouts in 186.2 innings, but his performance was far better down the stretch with L.A.

In nine starts for the Dodgers, the Japanese star went 4-3 with a 3.44 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 49.2 innings.

While Darvish has been one of MLB's most dynamic pitchers since he entered the league in 2012, it could be argued that his stock is down after a disastrous performance in the World Series.

In two starts, Darvish went 0-2 and posted a 21.60 ERA in just 3.1 innings, including five runs allowed in 1.2 innings in Game 7.

Still, Darvish is a swing-and-miss artist who would fit well in the Yankees rotation.

Luis Severino, Masahiro Tanaka, Sonny Gray and CC Sabathia are surefire members of the rotation, but there is an open slot unless New York decides to roll with Jordan Montgomery or Chad Green.

The Yankees arguably have the best lineup in baseball after they acquired Giancarlo Stanton to pair with Aaron Judge, Gary Sanchez and Co., and Darvish would give the Bronx Bombers five All-Stars in their rotation as well.