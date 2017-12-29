Barcelona Transfer News: Philippe Coutinho Move to Be Funded by 'Mass Exodus'

Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Barcelona will reportedly finance a move for Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho with a clear-out of their squad in 2018, with Javier Mascherano and Gerard Deulofeu among those who will be sold.

Catalan newspaper Sport reported five players will leave as part of a "mass exodus" to help make room for Coutinho's arrival, with Arda Turan, Aleix Vidal and Rafinha Alcantara also set for the exit (h/t Stuart Ballard of the Daily Express).

Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann is mentioned as another player for whom Barca would be willing to move on a chunk of their playing staff in order to sign.

Midfield openings are few and far between at the Camp Nou. Turan hasn't played for the Blaugrana in eight months, and Catalan newspaper Mundo Deportivo recently linked Rafinha with a loan move to Celta Vigo (h/t Football Espana).

Mascherano has been touted for a move to China, although Samuel Umtiti's recent injury has halted that move, per Sport. Former AC Milan loanee Deulofeu has been linked with a Serie A comeback.

Vidal has struggled to feature in the side since Sergi Roberto established his place as the first-choice right-back under manager Ernesto Valverde. Mascherano's protracted move to China recently seemed all but done, per Sky Sports' La Liga expert Guillem Balague:

While those players' sales may not come close to making up the near-£200 million sum Ballard wrote would be required to land both Coutinho and Griezmann, removing them from the wage bill would be of major value in itself.

However, former Camp Nou star Ronaldo has advised his compatriot against following his example, per Esporte Interativo (h/t Goal):

Sport's Joaquim Piera wrote there is "daily contact" between Coutinho's agents, Liverpool and Barcelona, with the latter of whom feeling the Reds' impending signings of defender Virgil van Dijk and midfielder Naby Keita are positive signs for their pursuit.

Liverpool recently announced they had agreed a £75 million deal to take Southampton star Van Dijk to Anfield on January 1, per BBC Sport, while a move for RB Leipzig midfield general Keita was sealed last summer and will be completed in June.

Former Premier League star Dion Dublin recently told Yahoo Sport that Liverpool's spending could either be a show of their intent or an admission of defeat in the battle to keep Coutinho at Anfield:

It seems unlikely Liverpool would be swayed into selling their midfield marvel midway through the season, particularly after topping their UEFA Champions League group to advance to the competition's knockout stages.

One of the major obstacles preventing Barca from pressing ahead in their pursuit is believed to be a lack of funds, but shifting some of the fringe talent in Valverde's squad could help solve that issue.