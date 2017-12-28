Robin Lehner Alleges NHL 'Predetermined' Sabres Would Lose Video Goal Review

Craig Ruttle/Associated Press

Buffalo Sabres goalie Robin Lehner said Wednesday the NHL "predetermined" a goal review would go against them during a 3-2 overtime loss to the New York Islanders.

According to ESPN.com's Greg Wyshynski, Lehner suggested the NHL knew it was going to allow a goal by Isles forward Josh Bailey late in regulation before even looking at the video:

"I know Toronto already made up their mind it was a goal before they shot the puck. It's just how it works in this league. Everything is predetermined against us. It's not to be sulking or anything. We're not where we want to be or anything like that. It's just how it is. The Islanders are in a playoff spot, and you know, it is what it is."

Lehner originally appeared to make a great glove save with just over one minute left in the third period, but replay officials deemed his glove was fully across the goal line.

That goal tied the game at 2-2, and New York went on to win in overtime on a goal from rookie Mathew Barzal one minute, eight seconds into the session.

John Vogl of the Buffalo News provided a photo of Lehner's glove save on Bailey:

Buffalo fell to 9-20-8 with the loss, the worst record in the Eastern Conference and second-worst in the NHL behind the Arizona Coyotes. Meanwhile, the Islanders improved to 20-13-4 and currently hold a wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Little has gone Buffalo's way this season, and Lehner doesn't believe Wednesday's call was the first questionable one to break against the Sabres.

Lehner called into question a goalie interference call against Sabres forward Sam Reinharton Nov. 26 against the Montreal Canadiens, saying: "Toronto has predetermined it. You know, we played in Montreal, and [Carey] Price is having a shutout. We score a good goal, and the league took it away. It's just how the league works."

The Swedish netminder also wondered if controversial replay decisions happen a little more often in Buffalo than other places.

He made mention of Bills wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin's overturned touchdown after review in Buffalo's 37-16 loss to the New England Patriots in Week 16.

"I guess it's something in Buffalo waters, you know," Lehner said. "The Bills have that play last game ... it's just what it is."

Lehner has had an up-and-down season individually with a record of 8-14-5 to go along with a 2.74 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage.

Buffalo will take on the New Jersey Devils prior to the Winter Classic outdoor game against the New York Rangers on New Year's Day.