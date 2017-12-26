Josh Rosen Won't Play in Cactus Bowl vs. Kansas St. Due to Concussion Concerns

Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images

UCLA interim head coach Jedd Fisch does not expect quarterback Josh Rosen to play in the Cactus Bowl against Kansas State because of a concussion, per Desmond Purnell.

Rosen has been doing his best to convince coaches to let him play, however, warming up pregame, via InsideSoCal.com's Thuc Nhi Nguyen:

The quarterback suffered a concussion in the team's regular-season finale against Cal, his second of the season.

Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports reported earlier Tuesday the quarterback was "99% a no-go" for the upcoming game, noting the player wants to compete but might not be allowed.

"I want to do everything I can to play in this game," Rosen said about the Cactus Bowl Saturday, per ESPN. "I love these guys. I would give anything to get another game after this."

When healthy, Rosen is one of the most talented quarterbacks in the country. He finished the regular season with 3,756 passing yards and 26 touchdowns, leading the team to a 6-6 record despite question marks throughout the rest of the roster.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller listed him as the No. 4 overall prospect in the 2018 NFL draft class and second-best quarterback behind USC's Sam Darnold.

Freshman Devon Modster, who had 191 passing yards against Cal, will get the start if Rosen doesn't play.