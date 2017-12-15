Matt Miller's Scouting Notebook: Updated 2018 Big Board Entering Bowl Season

Craig Ruttle/Associated Press

The college football regular season is in the books. For many, that's the official start of draft season, but if you're a fan of the Cleveland Browns or New York Giants (or a handful of other teams), you're probably like me and have been keeping an eye on college football and NFL draft news all season. Rest easy in knowing that the 2018 draft class is coming into focus.

An initial take of this class is that it is not particularly good. Compared to the drafts of the last five years, this group ranks ahead of 2013 and on par with 2015 but behind 2014, 2016 and 2017. I've said it before, but it's worth repeating that good scouts will have a field day with this draft class, because there will be value starters in the middle rounds. Teams like Seattle can clean up. New regimes like the one in Indianapolis should also do well given the evaluators on that staff.

How does this class look at the top end, since that's what everyone focuses on? Solid. Running back Saquon Barkley is a rare prospect. He has the highest grade I've ever given a back. Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is a special person and player and could set the modern record for how early a safety is drafted. Offensive guard Quenton Nelson should be a plug-and-play All-Pro left guard.

Those three make this class, but the headlines will be about the quarterbacks.

Four quarterbacks are ranked in my top 32 as of now: Sam Darnold, Josh Rosen, Josh Allen and Baker Mayfield. I expect all four to be drafted in the first 15 picks. Louisville's Lamar Jackson and Oklahoma State's Mason Rudolph are likely to follow as second-rounders based on available film and grades.

So here is my pre-bowl season top 32.

RB Saquon Barkley, Penn State QB Sam Darnold , USC FS Minkah Fitzpatrick, Alabama QB Josh Rosen , UCLA DE Bradley Chubb , North Carolina State OG Quenton Nelson, Notre Dame OT Connor Williams, Texas RB Derrius Guice , LSU LB Rashaan Evans, Alabama QB Josh Allen, Wyoming SS Derwin James, FSU DE Harold Landry, Boston College SS Ronnie Harrison, Alabama QB Baker Mayfield , Oklahoma WR Calvin Ridley , Alabama LB Roquan Smith, Georgia DE Clelin Ferrell, Clemson DT Christian Wilkins, Clemson CB Josh Jackson, Iowa CB Denzel Ward, Ohio State CB Isaiah Oliver, Colorado OT Mike McGlinchey , Notre Dame RB Ronald Jones II, USC RB Damien Harris, Alabama RB Kerryon Johnson, Auburn DE Sam Hubbard, Ohio State DT Vita Vea , Washington WR Courtland Sutton, SMU LB Malik Jefferson, Texas DT Maurice Hurst, Michigan TE Dallas Goedert , South Dakota State DT Da'Ron Payne, Alabama

Here's what else is going on this week:

The Browns get it right at GM

Updated Senior Bowl attendees

Another top-25 player declares for the draft

Stick to Football Episode 36: What the NFL thinks of Baker Mayfield and Lamar Jackson; plus ESPN's Field Yates joins us

The Scout's Report

• The Cleveland Browns hired John Dorsey as the team's new general manager one week ago. Already, I'm hearing of big changes he's instituted. Wide receiver Kenny Britt was immediately cut by Dorsey. There are also rumors in the scouting community that Dorsey plans to fire the entire scouting staff in Cleveland. Dorsey also made comments on a Cleveland radio station saying "the last guys didn't get real players." This doesn't bode well for any of those "last guys." My own personal belief is that no one in the Browns organization is safe with Dorsey in charge.

• The fastest way to burn down your Twitter mentions is to either report on Louisville's Lamar Jackson as anything but a quarterback or first-rounder. There's a difference in reporting and evaluating. I say all that to share a link from Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, who wrote this week that Jackson would be a surprise pick in Round 1. That echoes what I've heard from scouts and reported all along. ESPN's Mel Kiper said on his podcast last week he thinks Jackson will be asked to work out at wide receiver in the pre-draft process. These might not be reports you agree with, but both Breer and Kiper are plugged into the NFL's decision-making process and aren't making this up. For the record, because I see this get twisted on Twitter often, I have Jackson currently graded in Round 2. As a quarterback.

• NFL Network analyst Lance Zierlein knows offensive linemen. He's one of my go-to contacts when I have a question about OL technique or play. This week, Zierlein tweeted that he thinks Oklahoma tackle Orlando Brown, Jr. is likely to be the first tackle drafted, if the junior declares. Brown is my No. 3 tackle at this time. He does fit what the league seems to go to at offensive tackle with his size (6'8", 345 lbs) and athleticism, but I worry about how slow he looks on the field reacting to speed rushes. His technique is also what I'd consider lazy (doesn't move his feet, late punch). It's early to put pro-player comparisons in ink, but Brown reminds me of Ereck Flowers of the New York Giants.

• Florida defensive tackle Taven Bryan declared for the draft this week and is a player to watch at the NFL Scouting Combine. Bryan, who is 6'5" and 293 pounds, is an athletic phenom. One area scout I spoke to this week said Bryan "looks like he's one of the Watt brothers." I have a Round 2 grade on him ,but he could shoot up after testing in Indianapolis.



David Richard/Associated Press

• South Carolina tight end Hayden Hurst was one of the best at his position in college football this year, but after declaring for the draft this past week, where will he land? On tape, Hurst is a Day 2 (Round 2-3) player. The issue is that he'll be a 25-year-old rookie after starting college late following a baseball career. Hurst, who had a 95-mph fastball and was in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization, is a stud tight end, but his age will be highly debated in NFL offices.

• What do NFL scouts think of Heisman trophy winner Baker Mayfield? Two scouts I spoke with last week have Mayfield as a "round 1 lock".

Despite his size, Heisman winner Baker Mayfield is looking like a first-round lock pic.twitter.com/yjZKruUMDJ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 12, 2017

• Sometimes it pays to stay in school. North Carolina State pass-rusher Bradley Chubb had a late-first/early-second-round grade from scouts I polled this summer. Now? Chubb is a consensus top-10 player in this class among scouts, coaches and executives polled.

5 Players to Know

— Wisconsin LB Jack Cichy. On film last season, Cichy looked like a potential top-50 pick. Then he hurt his knee in August and was out for the 2017 season. So there are a lot of unknowns. Can Cichy run at the combine? How's his lateral movement, which is so important for a linebacker? As the next phase of the draft season heats up, Cichy is a name to watch.

— Penn State S Marcus Allen. One of the stars of the Penn State team, Allen almost entered the 2017 draft as a junior but opted to return to school. For some reason, he's been overlooked at times this year, but his play remains strong. Allen was invited to the 2018 Senior Bowl and will have a good platform to show his instincts, range and physical style of play there. He's currently ranked in my top 50.

— Iowa RB Akrum Wadley. I've written here before about Wadley, but the guy isn't getting enough love. He has patience, vision, power and enough speed to rip off long runs. Wadley is my candidate for this year's Kareem Hunt-style back who goes Round 3 but can be a good NFL starter right out of the gate.

— Florida CB Duke Dawson. The line of solid cornerbacks to come out of Florida adds one more with Dawson. A senior and already an accepted player to the 2018 Senior Bowl, Dawson is a little short (5'10"), but he is a feisty player at the line of scrimmage and looks like a good slot cornerback or even safety on film. Think Desmond King as a pro player comparison.

— Oklahoma State WR James Washington.

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

A thick, physical wide receiver at 6'0" and 205 pounds, Washington is an excellent crossing-route runner and has the size and speed to make plays after the catch. He's ranked in my second round but has the tools to be an impact player right away.











Parting Shots

8. Will the New York Giants play Davis Webb this year? Webb, the third-rounder from Cal in last year's draft class, is a key component in the new front office's decision-making with the No. 2 pick (for now) in the first round. Does Webb have a future as a starter? It would be nice for the new general manager to know that before the Giants are on the clock in the first round.

Brody Schmidt/Associated Press

Webb should play, but this situation is tricky. Eli Manning has already been benched once. Can Kevin Abrams, the team's interim GM and a potential candidate for the full-time job, bench him again? There's no easy way to do this, but with the season over for the Giants, they have to find a compromise in which Eli and Webb can both play.

7. NFL Draft Riser: Georgia RB Sony Michel. For a number of reasons, every time I watch Georgia film, I'm moving Michel up my board. Even ahead of his more popular teammate Nick Chubb. Michel is more of an NFL back, given his receiving skills and what he offers as an inside-outside runner. He's also more agile and can shake defenders in space. Depending on how many running backs leave school early, Michel has a shot at the second round.

6. NFL Draft Faller: Washington State QB Luke Falk. Listing Falk as this week's faller is partially due to what's shaping up to be a solidly deep quarterback class. When faced with guys like Baker Mayfield and Lamar Jackson moving up the board all season and the already strong resumes of Josh Rosen, Sam Darnold, Josh Allen and Mason Rudolph, there is just unfortunately not room for Falk. The other issue is that injuries—particularly head injuries—are alarming. Falk will be at the 2018 Senior Bowl, and I'm interested in seeing his arm in person and getting to talk to him about his injury history.

5. NFL Draft Sleeper: Iowa LB Josey Jewell. I can't believe that Jewell is a sleeper, but at this point, I'm heated that his name isn't getting more attention. WATCH JOSEY JEWELL HIGHLIGHTS! Do whatever it takes to see this man. Jewell is a heat-seeking missile at linebacker and is constantly around the ball. All those hyperbolic cliches like "tackling machine" actually apply to Jewell. I'm calling my shot now and comparing him to Chris Borland.



4. Which underclassmen are declaring for the 2018 NFL draft? The list is small right now, but it will be updated each week before the Jan. 15 deadline. Note: Only those players confirmed, not rumored, are listed here.

• DT Taven Bryan, Florida

• S DeShon Elliott, Texas

• WR Quadree Henderson, Pitt

• CB Holton Hill, Texas

• TE Hayden Hurst, South Carolina

• CB J.C. Jackson, Maryland

• S Derwin James, FSU

• CB Isaiah Oliver, Colorado

• RB Mark Walton, Miami (Fla.)

• S Jordan Whitehead, Pitt

• OT Connor Williams, Texas

3. We're down to the final three weeks of the NFL season. Here's a look at the draft order with December half over.

1. Cleveland Browns (0-13)

2. New York Giants (2-11)

3. Indianapolis Colts (3-11)

4. San Francisco 49ers (3-10)

5. Cleveland (from Houston Texans 4-9)

6. Chicago Bears (4-9)

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-9)



8.Denver Broncos (5-9)

9. Cincinnati Bengals (5-8)

10. New York Jets (5-8)

11. Washington (5-8)

12. Arizona Cardinals (6-7)

13. Oakland Raiders (6-7)

14. Miami Dolphins (6-7)

15. Baltimore Ravens (7-6)

16. Los Angeles Chargers (7-6)

17. Dallas Cowboys (7-6)

18. Detroit Lions (7-6)

19. Green Bay Packers (7-6)

20. Seattle Seahawks (8-5)

21. Buffalo Bills (from Kansas City Chiefs 7-6)

22. Buffalo Bills (7-6)

23. Atlanta Falcons (8-5)

24. New Orleans Saints (9-4)

25. Tennessee Titans (8-5)

26. Jacksonville Jaguars (9-4)

27. Los Angeles Rams (9-4)

28. Carolina Panthers (9-4)

29. Minnesota Vikings (10-3)

30. New England Patriots (10-3)

31. Philadelphia Eagles (11-2)

32. Pittsburgh Steelers (11-2)

2. The first wave of Senior Bowl attendees have been announced, and so far, this group looks good.

WR Marcell Ateman , Oklahoma State

, Oklahoma State RB Kalen Ballage , Arizona State

, Arizona State QB Kurt Benkert , Virginia

, Virginia S Quin Blanding , Virginia

, Virginia TE Adam Breneman , UMass

, UMass DE Andrew Brown, Virginia

DE Christian Campbell, Penn State

OT Alex Cappa , Humboldt State

, Humboldt State LS Tanner Carew , Oregon

, Oregon K Daniel Carlson, Auburn

TE Tyler Conklin , Central Michigan

, Central Michigan C Austin Corbett, Nevada

OT Tyrell Crosby, Oregon

Crosby, Oregon DE Marcus Davenport, UT-San Antonio

CB Duke Dawson, Florida

LB Nick DeLuca , North Dakota State

, North Dakota State LB Garret Dooley, Wisconsin

DE Duke Ejiofor , Wake Forest

, Wake Forest QB Luke Falk , Washington State

, Washington State DE Kylie Fitts , Utah

, Utah FB Dimitri Flowers, Oklahoma

Dimitri Flowers, Oklahoma RB Royce Freeman, Oregon

TE Troy Fumagalli , Wisconsin

, Wisconsin WR Michael Gallup, Colorado State

TE Dallas Goedert , South Dakota State

, South Dakota State OT Desmond Harrison, West Georgia

S Trayvon Henderson, Hawaii

Henderson, Hawaii G Will Hernandez, UTEP

TE Chris Herndon , Miami (Fla.)

, Miami (Fla.) DT B.J. Hill, North Carolina State

B.J. Hill, North Carolina State DE Jalyn Holmes, Ohio State

Holmes, Ohio State DL Maurice Hurst, Michigan

Maurice Hurst, Michigan CB Danny Johnson, Southern

CB Taron Johnson, Weber State

Johnson, Weber State DT Justin Jones, North Carolina State

Justin Jones, North Carolina State CB Michael Joseph, Dubuque

LB Micah Kiser , Virginia

, Virginia DE Harold Landry, Boston College

QB Kyle Lauletta , Richmond

, Richmond WR Allen Lazard , Iowa State

, Iowa State LB Darius Leonard, South Carolina State

OT Cole Madison, Washington State

S Tray Matthews, Auburn

LB Mike McCray, Michigan

WR Anthony Miller, Memphis

CB Kamrin Moore, Boston College

Moore, Boston College WR J'Mon Moore, Missouri

Moore, Missouri LB Skai Moore, South Carolina

Moore, South Carolina CB Siran Neal, Jacksonville State

Neal, Jacksonville State DT Derrick Nnadi , FSU

Derrick , LB Uchenna Nwosu , USC

, USC OT Chukwuma Okorafor , Western Michigan

, Western Michigan OT Brandon Parker, North Carolina A&T

OT Timon Parris , Stony Brook

, Stony Brook RB Rashaad Penny, San Diego State

Penny, San Diego State OG Skyler Phillips, Idaho State

Skyler Phillips, Idaho State CB Darius Phillips, Western Michigan

LS Ike Powell, Auburn

C Frank Ragnow , Arkansas

, Arkansas QB Mason Rudolph, Oklahoma State

OT Martinas Rankin, Mississippi State

Rankin, Mississippi State FB Jaylen Samuels , North Carolina State

, North Carolina State WR Jaleel Scott, New Mexico State

Scott, New Mexico State TE Durham Smythe , Notre Dame

, Notre Dame CB M.J. Stewart, North Carolina

CB Chandon Sullivan, Georgia State

Sullivan, Georgia State OG Wyatt Teller, Virginia Tech

Wyatt Teller, Virginia Tech TE Ian Thomas, Indiana

P Johnny Townsend, Florida

DE Kemoko Turay , Rutgers

, Rutgers CB D'Montre Wade, Murray State

Wade, Murray State RB Akrum Wadley , Iowa

, Iowa LB Fred Warner, BYU

WR James Washington, Oklahoma State

S Armani Watts, Texas A&M

OG Sean Welsh, Iowa

Sean Welsh, Iowa QB Mike White, Western Kentucky

LB Tre ' Williams, Auburn

' Williams, Auburn OG Isaiah Wynn, Georgia

