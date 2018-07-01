Report: JaVale McGee, Lakers Agree on 1-Year Contract After LeBron James Signing

Noah Graham/Getty Images

Free-agent center JaVale McGee and the Los Angeles Lakers reportedly agreed to terms Sunday on a one-year deal for the veteran's minimum, ESPN's Chris Haynes reported.

McGee is the third free-agent addition for the Lakers this offseason. Klutch Sports Group confirmed LeBron James agreed to a four-year, $154 million deal, while Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania reported Lance Stephenson agreed to sign as well. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will also return to Los Angeles, according to Haynes.

McGee spent the last two seasons serving as an ancillary option at center with the Golden State Warriors. During that stretch, he averaged 5.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 0.9 blocks in 9.5 minutes per game.

He also chipped in averages of 6.2 points and 3.1 rebounds across 29 total postseason appearances as the Warriors ripped off back-to-back titles.

While those contributions largely flew under the radar, head coach Steve Kerr praised McGee and tried to dispel the notion that he was something of a bumbling big man despite his status as a "Shaqtin' A Fool" staple.

"He's one of the smartest guys I've been around," Kerr told the Washington Post's Adam Kilgore in March 2017. "He's a techie. He's got his drones. He's always up to date on every new technological advancement. He's got funny stories. The team loves him. The coaching staff loves him. Sometimes this league is about opportunity and who you're playing with."

McGee will now bring his championship pedigree to Los Angeles, where he figures to occupy a role similar to the one he played in the Bay Area. In the months ahead, look for McGee to provide some supplemental bounce as a dive man, lob partner and shot-blocker in a revamped Lakers frontcourt.