Giants Trade Rumors: Billy Hamilton Talks with Reds Remain Ongoing

Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

As the San Francisco Giants continue to examine roster upgrades for next season, Cincinnati Reds center fielder Billy Hamilton is still on their radar.

Per MLB Network's Jon Morosi, the Giants and Reds remain in trade talks for Hamilton.

The Giants have had their eye on Hamilton throughout the offseason. Morosi first reported their interest in the 27-year-old back on Nov. 13.

During the winter meetings in mid-December, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic noted San Francisco remained "strongest" on Hamilton as Cincinnati explored the market for its outfielders in an effort to get prospect Jesse Winker a spot on the 25-man roster.

The Giants already made one big deal this offseason when they acquired third baseman Evan Longoria from the Tampa Bay Rays on Dec. 20.

Center field is a weakness for the Giants heading into 2018. Gorkys Hernandez, who hit .255/.327/.326 in 2017, is the only player at the position on their depth chart.

Hamilton is a limited hitter with a .248/.298/.334 career slash line, but his 46 defensive runs saved since 2014 rank second among all qualified center fielders, trailing only Kevin Pillar (52) of the Toronto Blue Jays.